CM Sarma announces to prioritize 'Agniveers' who return after 4 years in Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative

A day after the 'Agnipath' scheme was launched by the Centre for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced to prioritize those who come back from the programme after four years, in the Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a new scheme called "Agnipath" for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill.

"I announce that those who come back from the 'Agniveer' program after 4 years, will be prioritized in the Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further said that the mustard will be bought by the state government if its market prices are less.

"A new campaign of procuring Agri products from farmers has begun. We've brought 4 lakh quintal rice in the past year and Rs 800 crores has been infused into the rural economy. We've decided mustard will be bought by the government if its market prices are less," he said.

"We're linking Aadhar card with ration card from past 3 months. We've seen that 75 per cent have not been able to link since they are fake beneficiaries. Our NCC cadets will go to beneficiaries from July 7 onwards to check their eligibility," Sarma added.

The other major announcements made by the Chief Minister include the Orunodoi benefit will be increased to Rs 1,250 from September and another 6 lakh names will be added to the present list of 22 lakh beneficiaries, eligible Class IX to XII students will get their caste certificates under Mission Bhumiputra in their school itself, Assam government offices including Secretariat will operate the e-office system from October 2, 2022.

Sarma further announced that Tea garden workers will be given a share of compensation for land acquisition from respective gardens for the construction of national highways. The CM also announced a relief package of Rs 500 crores for HPC Mill workers.

Water connection in villages will be checked and 26,000 'Jal Mitras' will be appointed with a monthly remuneration of Rs 6,500.

The Chief Minister set a target of producing 2,000 MW of power in Assam in the next four years.

( With inputs from ANI )

