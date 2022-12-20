Coalition government to be formed in Fiji

Suva, Dec 20 Fiji will have a new government as the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), one of the opposition parties, decided on Tuesday to work with the People's Alliance (PA) and its partner, the National Federation Party (NFP), to form a coalition government for the next four years.

According to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), the SODELPA met separately with the PA and the NFP Tuesday afternoon for possible cooperation to form a coalition government, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a secret ballot during a SODELPA management board meeting held on Tuesday, 16 SODELPA management board members voted for a coalition with the PA and its partner NFP while 14 board members voted for the FijiFirst Party (FFP), led by Vereqe Bainimarama.

In this year's general elections, which were held on December 14, the FFP gained 26 seats, PA 21 seats, its partner NFP secured five seats and the SODELPA had three seats.

Under Fiji's electoral system, a party can form a government if they win 28 seats or more in the 55-member Parliament.

The FFP had been in power since 2014, but this time the party has failed to secure the majority of seats.

The PA and the NFP have already formed a pre-election coalition.

The new coalition government will thus have 29 seats in Parliament.

