Cold drink bottle attached to patient in place of urine bag at Bihar hospital

By IANS | Published: August 10, 2023 12:06 AM2023-08-10T00:06:22+5:302023-08-10T00:10:04+5:30

Patna, Aug 9  A negligence on the part of the health department surfaced in Bihar’s Jamui district where the medical staff at the Sadar hospital attached a cold drink bottle to a patient instead of a urine bag.

The patient, who was found injured on a railway track, was rescued by GRP personnel who admitted him to the Sadar hospital on Monday night.

The medical staff present at the hospital attached a cold drink bottle to the patient instead of a urine bag on Tuesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“As the stocks of urine bags and some necessary medicines were finished at the hospital, some employees attached a cold drink bottle to the patient. It is a serious matter and hence we have initiated an inquiry into it,” said Ramesh Pandey, hospital superintendent.

