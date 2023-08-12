‘Commission controversy’: Congress, BJP trade barbs at each other in MP    

Bhopal, Aug 12 The alleged ‘commission’ controversy has also hit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where both the Congress and BJP have accused each other of taking ‘commissions’ from the contractors.

Congress leader Arun Yadav posted a letter on his social media account claiming that a Gwalior-based contractor has written to Madhya Pradesh High Court and has alleged that after completing the government project, he has been forced to pay 50 per cent commission to reclaim his payment.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is leading the party's poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, also wrote a long note on her social media account. “The Union of Contractors in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining that payment is received only after paying 50 per cent commission in the state,” read Priyanka’s message.

She further pointed out that the BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40 per cent commission and that: “In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the government with 40 per cent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with 50 per cent commission from power.”

MP BJP unit Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the party’s head for MP unit V. D. Sharma attacked Congress saying that the controversial letter is ‘fake’.

D. Sharma warned of action against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi over her allegations.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra also responded to the allegations and accused Congress of playing politics “with a disgusting mentality” without any issue.

“This is a conspiracy and BJP will take action for this tweet under cybercrime...She will have to tell from where did she get this letter. You (Priyanka Gandhi) misled not only Madhya Pradesh, but the country on the basis of a fake letter,” V. D. Sharma said.

“Congress leadership will have to give an answer on this. We will take legal action in this regard.”

