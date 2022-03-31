Committee formed to examine construction near Jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar, March 31 The Odisha Assembly on Thursday formed a Committee to examine the construction work undertaken by the Odisha government near the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The eight-member Committee led by Assembly Speaker S.N. Patro will visit Puri and hold discussion with all concerned authorities on this matter.

The other members of the panel including law minister Pratap Jena, parliamentary affairs minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Puri MLA Jayant Sarangi, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra, Debi Prasad Mishra, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

On March 29, Puri MLA from BJP, Jayant Sarangi had alleged that construction activities for the Heritage Corridor project near the temple were undertaken without the approval of the National Monument Authority (NMA) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The BJP legislator along with few other opposition members had demanded formation of a House Committee to inspect the construction activities and submit a report to the Assembly.

Speaker Patro said he will convene for a meeting of the committee very soon. The panel will also make a field visit to Puri and hold discussion with the concerned authorities on this issue, he added.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the Odisha Assembly was concluded following passing of the Odisha Appropriation (vote-on-account) Bill, 2022.

The bill was passed allowing the state government to spend Rs 1.06 lakh crore from its consolidated fund during the first four months of the financial year 2022-23.

