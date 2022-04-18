Communal violence BJP's strategy to divert attention from real issues: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, April 18 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday accused the BJP-led Central and state government of creating communal tensions in an attempt to divert the public attention from issues of inflation and unemployment.

The veteran Congress leader alleged that communal clashes that recently broke out in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country, including the national capital is a 'pre-planned strategy' of the BJP to divert the attention from the real issues.

Interacting with the mediapersons on Madhya Pradesh government's bulldozer drive against illegal encroachment and those involved in crime, Nath, also the head of the state's Congress unit, slammed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying "he has lost the public support".

"People are no longer with the BJP now. Police-Prashasan-Paisa left with BJP," he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the state police's action on communal violence-hit areas in Madhya Pradesh has been biased, saying they (police) took action on the direction of the BJP.

Several houses were demolished in the riot-hit areas, and over 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal violence in the state.

Faced with criticism from the opposition parties from across the country, Chief Minister Chouhan has maintained that a demolition drive has been initiated against the illegal encroachment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor