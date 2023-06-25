"Complete flop show," Assam CM on opposition party meet

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 25 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that it was just the allies of the Congress party, hinting at Nationalist Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction, who "fear" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power in the next Lok Sabha elections which attended the opposition meeting in Patna.

"No notable opposition leader had gone to attend the opposition meeting held in Patna on June 23. "Only those leaders went there who have some kind of alliance with Congress or who are afraid that if PM Modi becomes PM for the third time, then there will be problems for them," he said.

The BJP leader termed the meeting as a complete flop show.

"It was a complete flop show," CM Biswa said referring to the opposition meeting attended at least by 15 political parties.

He said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy were among the opposition leaders who did not attend the meeting.

On Friday, the Opposition meeting, called by Bihar Chief Minister, had been called to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Opposition parties picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray were among leaders who attended the meeting.

