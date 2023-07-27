Condemnation motion passed in NDMC against Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 27 New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) members on Thursday passed a condemnation motion during the council meeting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that it was the first time in the history of NDMC that the council meeting was postponed due to a lack of response to the questions raised by NDMC and public interests before Kejriwal.

“The condemnation motion was moved by all the members of the Council at the meeting as Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, serves as the Chairman of the Apex Committee on Flood Control (Apex Committee) for the preparation of the monsoon season. However, he has failed to convene any meeting, resulting in waterlogging issues in Delhi and the NDMC area,” Chahal said.

Meanwhile, the AAP said that BJP has nothing to do except engage in politics.

“Everyone knows how the BJP has looted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in last 15 years. Ironically, they are now blaming others, like a thief scolding a cop. All the scams and corrupt practices during BJP’s tenure will be investigated, and many of their leaders will end up in jail,” AAP said.

Chahal said that during Wednesday’s council meeting, when the Chief Minister was asked about these issues concerning NDMC and the general public’s interest, he ran away without providing any answers.

Chahal also said that NDMC was ready to welcome the delegates of the G-20 Summit, and as such, the reconstruction of 41 roads of NDMC and the upgrading of some roads, which were damaged due to waterlogging and rain in the New Delhi area, were underway.

Chahal said that there were about 50 parking lots and unauthorised sites in NDMC that could not be re-tendered. He blamed Kejriwal and a few NDMC officials for this situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor