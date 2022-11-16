Confer Bharat Ratna on martyrs Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM

Sarabha (Ludhiana), Nov 16 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday batted for conferring Bharat Ratna award to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and other legendary martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the national freedom struggle.

Addressing a gathering during at a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha at his native village here, the Chief Minister said bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai and others will enhance the prestige of this award.

He said these great martyrs really deserve this award because they had made supreme sacrifices for emancipating the country from foreign clutches, adding he urged the government of India (GoI) to confer this award to them.

Mann also demanded national martyr status for Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, adding the state would flag this issue with the Centre.

The Chief Minister said due to efforts of the state government, the Mohali airport has been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He said a notification to this regard has already been issued by the Union government.

Mann said naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy.

The Chief Minister said the state will soon complete the construction work of the civil air terminal at the Halwara airport. He said this work will be accomplished at a cost of around Rs 50 crore over an area of 161 acres. Mann said this project will further put Punjab on the map of air connectivity and save time, money and energy of the commuters.

The Chief Minister said the state is duty bound to carve out a progressive and prosperous Punjab for welfare of every section of society, as envisioned by the legendary martyr.

He envisioned that the civil air terminal would give impetus to the economic growth of the state in general and that of the Ludhiana district in particular. Mann said along with putting the state on a high growth trajectory this will also open new avenues of employment for the youth.

The Chief Minister also announced to transform the Government Senior Secondary School at Sarabha village into 'school of eminence'. He said it will be a real tribute to the young martyr who laid his life at the altar of the motherland at a young age.

Mann reiterated that his government is fully committed to cherishing the aspirations of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, who had sacrificed his life during the fight against Britishers.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been making all-out efforts for promoting sports across the state to channelize the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive manner.

He said Khedan Watan Punjab Dian, which will conclude on Thursday in Ludhiana, is a right step towards this direction.

Mann said these games have provided a platform to the players for showcasing their talent.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the ancestral house of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and paid floral tributes to the martyr.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor