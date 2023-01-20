Cong appoints coordinators for 50 reserved parliamentary seats

New Delhi/Bhopal, Jan 20 The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday appointed its coordinators for 50 SC/ST reserved parliamentary constituencies, including 10 in Madhya Pradesh.

The list of 50 coordinators was released naming it as 'Leadership Development Mission'.

Of the total 50 coordinators appointed for the SC/ST reserved seats for several states, 10 of them have been appointed for the reserved parliamentary constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Reserved parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh are Betul (Rajkumar Upadhyay), Bhind (Swadesh Sharma), Tikamgarh (Santosh Tiwari), Ratlam (Sajid Khan), Shahdol (Amit Gupta), Mandla (Kavita Kahar), Dhar (Pankaj Sharma), Khargone (Ajay Thakkar), Dewas (Sanjay Yadav) and Ujjain (Spencer Lal).

Beside Madhya Pradesh, the reserved constituencies for which coordinators have been appointed for reserved seats in different states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Rajasthan also goes to polls this year and in the state, coordinators have been appointed for Ganganagar, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Dausa, Udaipur and Banswara. Coordinators have also been put in place for Warangal in Telanagana and Tripura East.

"The party has approved the proposal for the appointment of leadership development mission parliament coordinators for SC/ST reserved parliamentary constituencies with immediate effect,", a communication from AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said.

