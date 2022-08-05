Cong MPs protest march reach Vijay Chowk

New Delhi, Aug 5 Congress parliamentar, protesting against the government over inflation, GST and unemployment, reached Vijay Chowk near the Rashtrapati Bhavan and were subsequently stopped by the police.

All Congress MPs are dressed in black to register their protest.

The police were not allowing the protesting lawmakers to move forward towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The MPs had planned to hold a demonstration outside the residence of President Droupadi Murmu, however, it was denied two days ago by the Delhi Police and section 144 was imposed in the New Delhi district area.

"It is our right to meet the President. This Parliament session was called by the President and if the prime motive of Parliament is not fulfilled then it is our duty to meet her," party leader Pramod Tiwari said.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said their party's protest march has been stopped by the police, however, they will still try to move forward and if need be even give their arrest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor