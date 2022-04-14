Cong remembers Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, April 14 The Congress on Thursday paid tributes to Dr B.R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary saying he gave the country its strongest pillar of strength - the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution"

The Congress said: "Babasaheb Ambedkar remains a champion of equality, human rights & social justice. His life & actions have been a source of inspiration for crores all over the world. On his birth anniversary, we celebrate the legacy of the man who gave India her Constitution. "

Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande said: "Ambedkar was architect of the Constitution, great economist and saviour of poor."

Ambedkar studied economics at Columbia University and the London School of Economics. In his early days, he was an economist, professor and a lawyer.

Later, he got involved in India's independence and struggled for political rights of the Scheduled Castes.

Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, was posthumously conferred on Ambedkar in 1990.

