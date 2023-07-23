Cong slams PM Modi over damage of ceiling at Port Blair airport

New Delhi, July 23 Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a reported damage of a ceiling of the newly integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, saying the latter will inaugurate anything even if it is "unfinished or substandard infrastructure".

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate anything these days - even if it's unfinished or substandard infrastructure (highways, airports, bridges, trains, etc) More than willing ministers anxious to boost their Sensex with him oblige," Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Ramesh made the remarks while reacting to a video and pictures posted on Twitter by a daily showing the damaged portion of a ceiling in the airport.

"It's the taxpayers and citizens who pay the cost. Such a sorry state of affairs in 'New India'!," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, the daily in an another tweet said that the repair work of the damaged ceiling has been completed.

