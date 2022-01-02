Cong turning into a party supplying leaders to BJP: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 Even as CPI leader Binoy Viswam has said that the Congress is indispensable for Indian democracy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Congress is turning into a political party that supplies leaders to the BJP.

The Chief Minister, while addressing CPI-M's Palakkad district conference, said that several senior leaders of the Congress have found a new address in BJP and have joined the saffron fold without any shame. He also lashed out at the statement of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on a Hindu leader becoming Prime minister of India.

Pinarayi Vijayan meanwhile took stringent action against the dissident activities in the CPI-M at the Palakkad district conference by stating that dissidence and group activities will not be tolerated in the party.

The Chief Minister did not allow an election for the post of district secretary of the Palakkad district committee and wanted party delegates to unanimously select a district secretary.

Senior CPI-M leader from Chittoor in Palakkad district, E.N. Suresh Babu was declared as the Palakkad district secretary of the party. Chief Minister in his speech said that certain leaders were trying to create an island for themselves and added that such leaders will not have a place in the party.

It may be noted that the CPI-M's national conference is scheduled to take place in April at Kannur which is the home district of the Chief Minister and CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Presently CPI-M is holding district conferences and the state conference will take place in February 2022. With the CPI-M being in power only in Kerala, the party Congress or national congress will be a major show of strength for the Kerala CPI-M.

