Cong workers worship at Shiva temple at Sonia's 10 Janpath residence

New Delhi, July 18 Congress workers offered prayers at a Lord Shiva temple at the 10 Janpath premises of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Although till now it has been discussed on social media that there is only a church and a tomb in the premises, but now such pictures have come where party workers are seen worshipping in the temple.

Congress sources said that the Gandhi family performs 'Jalabhishek' to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. At the same time, the family has also been offering prayers for many decades. However, the family refrains from giving the picture of worship to the media, as they want to keep it personal and religion is a matter of faith for them.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi has also described himself as a Hindu 'Brahmin' 'Shiv Bhakt'. While talking to , Arun Tripathi, a Congress worker who performed the puja at 10 a.m in the Janpath premises, said, "This temple in Janpath complex is very old and today I have come to worship this morning." The Gandhi family has also been offering prayers here for many years.

Worshipping Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri has a lot of significance. On Maha Shivaratri, Sonia Gandhi every year sends worship material to the ancient Katas Raj Lord Shiva temple in Pakistan and 'Abhishek' is done on her behalf.

Katas Raj is a famous pilgrimage place for Hindus located in the Namak Koh mountain range in the northern part of Pakistani Punjab.

