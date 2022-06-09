Congress announces new office-bearers for party's youth wing

New Delhi, June 9 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday approved the appointment of new office-bearers for party's youth wing, Indian Youth Congress.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of national office-bearers of Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect,'' said a statement from the party in the name of Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

The party has appointed 10 general secretaries and 49 national secretaries for Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

Eighteen national secretaries have been retained and nine new joint secretaries have been appointed to the new team of the party's youth wing.

The Congress president has also appointed chairpersons of Election Management, Media, Social Media, IYC International, Outreach, Legal, RTI and Research cells of the Indian Youth Congress.

Meanwhile, the two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress concluded with the resolution of 'Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo' on Thursday.

The National Executive meeting passed several resolutions for organisation and other national issues.

The IYC said that all the members of national executive unanimously passed the resolution that Rahul Gandhi ji should be made the National President of the All India Congress Committee again.

IYC National President Srinivas BV said: "After the discussion in the two-day meeting, the Indian Youth Congress has resolved to connect the youth till the last booth of the country. In the year 2018, the Indian Youth Congress had started the campaign 'Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Hak'. It is our endeavor that women should be given their due."

He further added "we all youth Congress members want Rahul Gandhi to accept the post of Congress President again and lead us all".

