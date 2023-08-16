Congress charges Centre with CAG reports, alleges corruption in govt schemes & projects

New Delhi, Aug 16 The Congress on Wednesday charged the Centre over alleged irregularities in several government schemes and projects as highlighted by the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "It is a big issue of scams. The CAG, which does the auditing of the government accounts, has highlighted seven scams. Now we feel that Prime Minister and the government should carry out a raid on CAG, as how they are questioning the government."

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, she said that he does nothing wrong and has built an image of honesty, but the CAG report questions it, adding that it must be a big international conspiracy.

Citing the alleged irregulairities in the Bharatmala Project and Dwarka Expressway, the party spokesperson said that the cost of both the projects have escalated.

She alao highlighted the irregularities flagged by the CAG in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Ayodhya project works and in schemes and projects of the Union Rural Development Ministry.

Firing salvos at the Prime Minister, Shrinate said: "All scams are happening under your nose. Will you break your silence? Will you take action? Will the government take action against Ministers of the said Ministries. Why was the amount of other schemes used for publicity?"

The CAG has highlighted irregularities in several Central government schemes and projects with the opposition parties alleging corruption.

