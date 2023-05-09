"Congress committed crime by comparing Bajrang Dal with PFI," says Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 : Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the Congress party has committed a crime by comparing Bajrang Dal with the banned terror outfit Popular Front of India.

While talking to , Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said," Congress party have committed a crime by comparing Bajrang Dal with Popular Front of India. The motto of Bajrang Dal is 'Seva Suraksha Sanskar'. Bajrang Dal is committed to the development of the nation while PFI works against the interest of the nation so these comparisons are totally unjustified".

"We will pray to Lord Hanuman to defeat Congress in Karnataka and Samajwadi Party and its allies in UP local body polls," he added.

Earlier the Congress party in its mfesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

The Congress mfesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," read the Congress mfesto.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters that they should punish those making abuses by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote.

"When you press the button at the polling booth, punish those (who hurl abuses) by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali," PM Modi said in a rally in Uttara Kannada.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor