Congress fields former MLA's son for Rajasthan bypoll

The ruling Congress has fielded Anil Sharma, son of late minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma, as its candidate for December 5 bye-election to Sardarshahar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Churu district.

BJP has announced former MLA Ashok Kumar Pincha as its candidate for the seat.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The seven-time MLA had passed away at the age of 77 in Jaipur in October.

Pincha is a former MLA from this seat. He had contested the 2018 elections from Sardarshahar but lost by a margin of over 16,000 votes to Sharma.

The byelection is considered significant as it is being held a year before the state elections. Rajasthan has seen the incumbent government being voted out of power every five years since 1998.

Of about 2.89 lakh voters in Sardarshahar, there is significant presence of people from Brahmin, Jat, and Dalit communities. The last date of filing nominations for the seat is November 17 and the result will be declared on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

