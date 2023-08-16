Congress fumes after talks with China fail once again, raises questions

New Delhi, Aug 16 Congress on Wednesday raised questions and slammed the BJP-led Centre after the 19th round of talks with China failed, saying that the status quo ante as in April 2020 has not been restored.

The rare two-day India-China military talks held on August 13 and 14.

Congress General secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "19 Round of talks with China fail, talks fail every time for last three years. Status Quo Ante as in April 2020 not restored for three years and three months."

"Indian forces can’t 'patrol 26 out of 65 patroling points' in Depsang Plains near the strategic DBO Airstrip or CNN Junction near Demchok. Chinese continue to Block Indian Soldiers at the Y Junction called 'bottleneck', inside our territory. Access to Petroling Points 10, 11, 11A, 12, 13 blocked by the Chinese."

Firing salvos at the government, Surjewala, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Questions to Modi government -- when will Indian Territory brazenly occupied by the Chinese be vacated and Chinese Army pushed back? Has Modi government reconciled to ceding of nearly 1,000 square Kilometres of Indian Territory occupied by the Chinese? When will Status Quo Ante as on April 2020 be restored by showing “Red Eyes” to China? Does PM Modi still maintain that 'no one entered Indian territory' as he told the All Party Meeting on 20 June, 2020 or Did he mislead the Nation?"

"If 'no one entered Indian Territory', why are the talks being held with the Chinese and Is the Army Chief wrong to say that Chinese have illegally occupied Indian Territory? When will the Modi government travel beyond the rhetoric to protect 'Bharat Mata'?" the Congress leader added.

His remarks came after the rare two-day India-China military talks held this Sunday and Monday failed to make any immediate headway on the critical issue of Chinese presence in Depsang Plains but both sides agreed to “resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner”.

A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the meeting was held on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on August 13-14.

In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, both sides exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner, it added. “The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner," a statement read.

"They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas," the statement read.

India has been seeking restoration of status quo as of April 2020 in areas which saw tensions beginning May 2020, besides resolution of earlier disagreements, including those over Depsang Plains.

