Congress hits back at PM Modi, says ‘let’s talk about per capita income’

New Delhi, July 26 Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Marendra Modi after he assured that India will be among top three economies saying let’s talk about per capita income, which is the true measure of prosperity.

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a tweet said, “India's Rank today in terms of GDP is 5. That makes us proud. India's Rank in terms of per capita income is 128. That must make us humble and determined to grow at a faster rate.”

“One day, India will become the 3rd largest economy in the world. But our goal must be to increase the per capita income and rank among the top 10 countries of the world. Let's talk about per capita income. That is the true measure of prosperity,” Chidambaram said.

Congress General Secretary Communication incharge Jairam Ramesh also hit back at the Prime Minister and said typical of Modi to give his personal guarantee on an arithmetical inevitability.

Ramesh in a tweet said: “Typical of Modi to give his personal guarantee on an arithmetical inevitability. India's emergence as the world’s third largest economy in this decade has been predicted for quite some time now, and it is guaranteed — whichever dispensation forms the next government.”

“The key difference is the kind of growth INDIA parties guarantee— growth that is much more socially inclusive, growth that creates jobs not destroys it, growth that raises incomes across the board, and growth that is ecologically sustainable,” he said.

The remarks of Congress leaders came after Modi on Wednesday assured that India will be among top three economies of the world in his third term, in an apparent reference that his government will return to power again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The entire nation is witness to the pillars of development of the present government’s this term and the previous term”, the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex named as 'Bharat Mandapam ' at Pragati Maidan here.

He said: “The faith of the country has become firm. India’s journey of development is not going to stop. At the beginning of our first term, India was ranked 10th in the global economies. In the second tenure, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world.”

“I assure the country that on the basis of the track record, in the third term, India’s name will be among the top three economies of the world. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said.

