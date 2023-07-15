Congress holds meeting with Northeastern leaders to discuss 2024 Lok Sabha polls strategy

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday met with party leaders from northeastern states, except Assam, to deliberate on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Leaders from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim were present in today's meeting. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present in the meeting that was held at the AICC headquarters in the national capital.

This comes after the party brass met with leaders of the Uttarakhand Unit to review party preparedness for the same two days ago.

The meeting was attended by the former Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Harish Rawat and PCC Chief Karan Mahara.

Earlier on Wednesday, a similar meeting was held with leaders of Maharashtra Congress and discussed strategies to strengthen the party's roots in the state.

During the meeting, they held discussions with the leaders of the Maharashtra Congress. They took stock of the prevailing political situation, chalking out a three-point strategy to strengthen its base in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Loksabha elections and assembly polls in the state.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal, said that three major decisions were taken in the meeting.

“All the senior leaders of the party will take responsibility for their Parliamentary constituencies. Secondly, from the month of September a ‘padayatra’ (foot march) will be carried out in every district of the state under a senior leader, which will be followed by a “bus yatra” in the month of December when all the leaders will jointly visit all the constituencies together,” Venugopal said earlier.

“The meeting was quite fruitful and lasted for four hours and all the leaders have a unanimous belief that the Congress will sweep the parliamentary elections in Maharashtra. During the meeting Rahul Gandhi specially referred to the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra where he got a phenomenal response, which was among the best in the country,” he said further.

Venugopal had also said that the Congress will fight the elections in alliance with ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ and seat sharing agreement will be worked out after meeting and discussion with the alliance partners.

Further Venugopal asserted that gauging the people's mood in Maharashtra, it was sure that people wanted to defeat the BJP, as they had understood its politics of dividing opposition parties and using the ED and money. He had said this was going to have a very negative impact on the BJP.

