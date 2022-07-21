Congress in Goa protests summoning of Sonia by ED

Panaji, July 21 Goa unit of Congress on Thursday staged a protest in the capital city against summoning of party interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

Holding placards, the Congress leaders and supporters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reopening the case.

Terming it political vendetta and dictatorship of the BJP government, GPCC President Amit Patkar said: "This is a political vendetta by the BJP. They are trying to finish opposition in the country. They have no answer for the questions and issues we raise," Patkar said.

"At present Inflation is at high, LPG, Petrol prices are increasing. BJP has no solution for this. However, it is busy suppressing voice. BJP should stop it", he said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi was grilled for 60 hours by ED in the same case. However, they found no evidence against him. "Now they have summoned Sonia Gandhi. This isA nothing but a vendetta politics. They are not able to face opposition, hence they are trying to suppress our voice," Patkar reiterated.

He said that the BJP government has failed in all aspects and to give respite to people in regards to inflation.

"This case is reopened only because BJP has no agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, hence to divert the minds of people it is trying to create confusion," Patkar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor