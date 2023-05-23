Congress in Kerala raises suspicion over 'mysterious' fires in KMSCL godowns

Thiruvananthapuram, May 23 Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Tuesday expressed concern over "mysterious" fires breaking out at warehouses of government-run KMSCL which is under probe over alleged irregularities during Covid.

"The fire at a godown of the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) here on Tuesday, and a similar one at its Kollam godown last week is definitely suspicious as a Lok Ayukta probe is on in Covid purchase irregularities," said Satheesan.

"KMSCL is mired in corruption. In the past two years, it has seen nine managing directors. In this organisation, medicines are bought and commissions pocketed. One of the reasons why the vigilance probe was suddenly stopped here as it could have apparently landed some "top" officials in trouble. So the probe should not be limited to the fire, but against all the manipulations happening there," said Satheesan.

"Strangely, whenever a Central agency probe is underway, fire breaks out. There was a fire in the Secretariat and very recently when an inquiry in connection with the AI camera alleged scam was on, another fire broke out in the office of the State Industries Minister. So it's now become a common practice that wherever a probe is on, a fire also breaks out. We demand a serious probe into the KMSCL fire at Kollam and here," added Satheesan.

Incidentally, at the fire that broke out in the godown in the wee hours of Tuesday here, a 33-year-old fireman died while dousing it, when a portion of the building came down on him.

KMSCL officials feared a loss of over Rs one crore and it was after several hours of firefighting that the fire was completely doused.

However, the MD of KMSCL, Jeevan Babu said that at the moment they do not suspect any foul play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor