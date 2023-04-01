"Congress insulted OBC community, nation will not forgive...": JP Nadda's attack on remarks against PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 : Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday hit out at Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Congress party, and accused them of insulting the OBC community.

Nadda also slammed the party for its alleged insulting attitude towards OBC, and also for its leaders' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congress leaders have forgotten the dignity of words and say, 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi'. See the language of a party which had a national character. This party has lost all shame. Even when it has shrunk to this level," Nadda said.

Further attacking Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said, "His (Rahul Gandhi) attitude towards OBC is not good. He uses disrespectful words for the community. What kind of party and leader is this?"

"Congress has insulted the OBC Community and the nation will not forgive it," he added.

"From Jammu and Kashmir to Kutch people are saying 'Modi tera Kamal Khilaiga'. Congress leaders are still living in their egos. This is all unfortunate," the BJP chief said.

"Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise. Court asked him to apologise but he refused to do it. When the court punished him, he calls it 'injustice'. Rahul Gandhi Ji, you are arrogant. 'Rassi jal gayi, bal nahi gaya'," Nadda slammed.

On March 23, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark with the Congress leaders rallying in his support.

Rahul Gandhi made the "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark in April 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

The court approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

JP Nadda was speaking after inaugurating party offices virtually in several districts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Nadda also criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party and said, "BRS party stands for 'Bhrashtachar Rishwat Sarkar'. This is the image of the Telangana government. When Telangana was made it was a surplus state but now the state is in debt."

Nadda also slammed the TRS party for its MLC Kavitha's involvement in a liquor scam and urged them not to become BRS but to take the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

"I am glad to announce that, today, the BJP has around 500 offices across the country, which are dedicated to the Party workers. Plus, 108 new offices are being established with another 123 in the pipeline," Nadda said.

The BJP state president, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Parliamentary Board members, MP Dr K Lakshman, party state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, co-in-charge Arvind Menon, and other party members also attended the inauguration ceremonies virtually.

