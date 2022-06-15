Congress intensifies protest over Rahul's ED questioning

New Delhi, June 15 Hundreds of Congress workers continued to stage protests at different locations in the national capital over their leader Rahul Gandhi being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The sloganeering and massive protest began soon after Gandhi reached the ED office located at the Abdul Kalam road in the city. There was heavy police deployment in and around the Congress headquarters and the Enforcement Directorate office.

The police personnel in heavy numbers, along with paramilitary force and rapid action force teams were deployed at several points to avoid any untoward incident.

As a precautionary measure, the police were forced to detain several party workers, including women. The police could be seen picking up the Congress workers who were sitting in front of the barricades and bundled them in their vehicle.

Agitated party workers also burnt two tires outside the ED office to register the protest against the police action to stifle their voice.

The party leaders alleged that the police are not allowing them to even protest against the government and are continuously harassing them. Party leader Deepender Singh Hooda accused the Delhi Police of sealing his residence and not even allowing him to visit his own party headquarters.

"Since this morning my Delhi residence has been sealed by Police, hundreds of supporters are present along with family at home. Is it a crime to hold a peaceful march in Delhi?" Hooda said.

At the same time, the police continued to detain the party leaders and workers from different locations. AICC Media Secretary Vineet Punia was detained from outside the AICC office at 24 Akbar Road. Among the leaders who have been detained include Indian Youth Congress chief B.V. Srinivas and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor