Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) have accepted BJP as 'A' team: Karnataka CM

Slamming the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) party, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that both the opposition parties have accepted the BJP as an 'A' team.

"It means both the opposition parties have accepted that BJP is the 'A' team," Bommai said reacting to the Congress' allegations on Janata Dal (Secular) party as BJP's 'B' team while it (JDS) had painted the former as "the real 'B' team" on Friday.

"We are not bothered as to who the 'B' team is. Though Congress is expressing confidence in securing a big victory in the Legislative Council polls, the reality is that Bharatiya Janata Party has a very good chance to register the win as there is complete unity in the BJP," Bommai said while talking to the media persons.

Replying to a question over former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that Siddaramaiah has a soft corner for the CM (Bommai), he said, "Siddaramaiah is actually targeting me more. You can draw your own conclusions whether he has a soft corner or hard by simply observing the language he (Siddaramaiah) uses for me."

"I have decided not to intervene between the two (Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy). Nobody can finish any party. It is the people who are to decide anybody's fate," he added.

Talking further, he said, "BJP has won 3 seats in the Rajya Sabha elections for the first time in history. Our representation in the Rajya Sabha has levelled up. We are confident of winning all 4 seats in the Legislative Council elections as we are getting good responses in the constituencies of the graduates and teachers."

"Arun Shahapur and Hanumanth Nirani are set to win with huge margins," he asserted saying that senior leader Prabhakar Kore is with them.

"Kore is always with us. He will always be our senior leader...We have organised mega campaign rallies in Belagavi and Hubballi," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor