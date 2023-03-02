Congress' Jitu Patwari suspended from MP Assembly, party to move 'no trust' motion against Speaker

Bhopal, March 2 Former Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari was suspended for the remaining portion of the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly on Thursday, for making alleged misleading and false statements on the floor of the house.

This came after Patwari, participating in the debate on the vote of thanks on the Governor's address, raised the issue of transfer of tigers, leopards, foxes and other animals from zoos and national parks of the state to the Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

He claimed that in return for tigers, leopards, gharials and foxes, Madhya Pradesh had received lizards, birds and parrots.

He also alleged that the government had paid food bills of programmes for the ruling BJP's workers, as mentioned in a Assembly reply to fellow Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary's question in 2019.

The House witnessed noisy scenes between the ruling party and opposition members over the issue, with the BJP MLAs pressing for action against Patwari. The House had to be adjourned twice over the issue.

Raising the point of order over Patwari's statements, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said: "Patwari had lowered the dignity of the House by regularly making misleading and false statements, just for publicity and raising his political stature. We demand strict action against him."

Subsequently, Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam suspended Patwari for the remaining portion of the ongoing budget session.

The Congress termed the action as "strangulation and murder of democracy,".

Later, during a meeting at the residence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the party unanimously decided to move 'no trust motion' against the Speaker.

