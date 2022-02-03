Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi meets rape victim's family in Bulandshahr

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi met the family of the rape victim girl, in Bulandshahr. The leader was seen interacting with the rape victim's family. Yesterday, after the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the family members have accused the police of forcibly and hasty cremation of her. The family alleges that before they could prepare for the last rites, the police got it done in haste in the night.

There was also a lot of protest on Tuesday regarding the matter. At the same time, this incident has also brought back memories of the Hathras incident of 2020 when a 19-year-old Dalit girl was cremated at midnight by the local administration.

According to a Times of India report, a villager said, 'The most surprising thing is that the incident happened on January 21 but due to intimidation by the police, the family remained silent. The word spread and when some leaders tweeted, then the whole thing came to the fore. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad have also tweeted about the incident.

The girl's father said that some policemen "forced us to perform the last rites at night". We didn't even get a chance to perform all the rituals properly. An FIR has also been registered in the matter under IPC and POSCO Act. Two of the four accused have been arrested.

