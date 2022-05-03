Congress MLA from Gujarat joins BJP after resignition

After resigning from the Gujarat assembly on Tuesday, former Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, on the same day.

Addressing a press conference, Kotwal said, "I was very upset with the party I was working for. The society I come from. The Congress pretends to be within the tribal society."

Asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'development man', he said "Modi is a development man and the country could never get such a development-oriented man. He has travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and has made development in Gujarat's Umargam village to Ambaji."

"When Modi Saheb talked to me in 2007, he said that all the tribal brothers should have a house in the tribal area," he added.

He asserted that the BJP needs good men in politics and the ones who would stay and perform good deeds for society.

Kotwal had accused Congress of working by deceiving the Congress and refuted the allegations of the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal that stated that Gujarat has a failed Education system.

( With inputs from ANI )

