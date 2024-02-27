Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari Join BJP Ahead Lok Sabha Election 2024

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari joined BJP on Tuesday, February 27.

INDIA bloc has suffered a big blow in this development. At the same time, the claim of RJD and the party of former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is on Jan Vishwas Yatra, about the strength of the grand alliance fell flat.