Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business notice in RS

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding discussion on the government's questionable role in promoting the business interests of the Ad Group.

In a notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Ranjan said, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspensions of business listed for 23 March 2023 that thus House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question and other businesses of the day to discuss the Government's questionable role in promoting business interests of the Ad Group, including through inaction on serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock-market mpulation and financial mismanagement, illegal coal mine allocations, negotiations with foreign countries for big-ticket projects, etc."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Hindenburg report on Ad.

In a notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha chairman, MP Siva said, "I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and the Conduct of Business in the Council of States to suspend rules 15,23, and 51 and any other business listed under any other rules in the Revised list of business on 23-03-2023 to discuss the following issue of urgent public importance the need to constitute a JPC to investigate the truth on charges levelled by Hindenburg Research on Ad group of compes."

Earlier, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the "government's role in promoting business interests of Ad Group."

The Congress leader said in a statement that he had moved the motion to discuss the need to constitute a JPC to investigate the "government's role in promoting the business interests of Ad Group".

