Congress punctures CPI-M's 'double standard' on high speed trains

Thiruuvananthapuram, Dec 29 The Congress has slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for opposing Mumbai-Ahmadabad bullet train, but batting fiercely for the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod K-Rail project. The Congress has said, it is nothing but CPI-M's double standard.

If completed the K-Rail will set up a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and the high speed train will complete the distance in around four hours.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V.D. Satheesan is spearheading the protests against K-Rail.

"When Vijayan, a politburo member of the CPI-M floated the high speed rail, there were no studies done, no discussions and no answers to questions raised and the only word what we hear, is the K-Rail project will be implemented in Kerala," wrote Satheesan in his Facebook post on Wednesday.

"They (CPI-M) say they are against capitalism but will shake hands with monopolists, then they say they are totally opposed to globalisation, but will take loans from multinational giants. Their standard statement is they are with the people but will chase away the poor from their land. They claim they are for freedom and democracy but if anyone opposes then they are branded as anti-nationals. I wish to find out and ask them if this is what's meant by the terminology dialectical materialism," wrote Satheesan.

The Congress led UDF and the BJP led NDA in Kerala are strongly opposing this project and have said at no cost will they allow this project to take wings.

Meanwhile CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Wednesday said, it's strange that the Congress, BJP and the Jamaat-e-Islami are hand in glove against this project.

"The latest is all these groups have joined hands together and have announced a Nandigram type of protest," said Balakrishnan.

Veteran legislator of the Indian Union Muslim League P.K. Kunhalikutty on Wednesday said the UDF is now soon coming out with its third stage of protest against the K-Rail.

Meanwhile, the social media is flooded with numerous trolls on the issue with pictures of the appalling conditions of Kerala roads and it's at that time the government is planning a project which will cost in excess of Rs one lakh crore according to a study by Niti Aayog.

Another troll points out the numerous mega projects which the CPI-M when in opposition had opposed and are now operative in the state.

Since Vijayan currently is the biggest ambassador of this project, for fear of any backlash, the student, youth or the women wings of the CPI-M have not uttered a word and are seen backing this project, while many point out that had this project been showcased by the Congress led UDF, it would have been mayhem and massive protest which the CPI-M in the past had launched against computers, tractors, Smart City Kochi, Cochin airport to name a few.

