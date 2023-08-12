Congress seeks privilege proceedings against BJP's Rathore for his treason remarks on Sonia-Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 12 Days after BJP leader and olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore stirred a controversy over his statement in the Lok Sabha that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi “should be tried for treason”, grand old party leader and former union sports minister Ajay Maken on Saturday slammed the BJP MP from Rajasthan and sought privilege proceedings against him for his comments.

"As a former Sport Minister, I am asking Rajyavardhan Rathore, if the attached news is true. If true, as a former Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly, I request our floor leaders to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Rathore," he said.

He also attached a news report to back his claims of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi meeting the Indian sportsperson in Beijing during the olympics.

Rathore had on Thursday in his speech in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion alleged that during the Beijing Olympics, where he was present, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were supposed to meet the athletes.

However, the mother-son duo did not meet them and instead ‘met the Communist Party of China’. Rathore charged that ‘they should be tried for treason’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor