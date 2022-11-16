Congress slams media over 'baseless' news on KPCC chief Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 The Congress on Wednesday castigated the media for airing "baseless" news with regards to K.Sudhakaran's letter to Rahul Gandhi expressing his willingness to step down as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

As per the reports, owing to difference of opinion with Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan and his failing health, Sudhakaran has expressed his willingness to quit.

Slamming the media, Satheesan said it's most unfortunate that the media is resorting to "unethical" practices.

"The Pinarayi Vijayan government is caught in the midst of so many scams and in order to play that down, baseless news are being spread targetting the Congress. There are no issues at all in our party and none need to create issues by airing fake news. If you think such news will dent our credibility, then such people are totally wrong and it's the credibility of the media that will take a beating," an angry Satheesan asserted.

Former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala categorically rubbished the news and said everyone is strongly behind Sudhakaran and the party is united and there are no issues in the party.

Sudhakaran's recent pro-RSS remarks, besides another one last week which ruffled many feathers in the party and outside, appears to be the basis of the "letter".

