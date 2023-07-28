Congress stages protest in Hyderabad to demand flood relief

Hyderabad, July 28 The Congress party on Friday took out a rally and tried to lay siege to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office, demanding compensation for the people affected by heavy rains.

Leaders and workers of the opposition party took out a rally from Gun Park near Assembly building to GHMC.

Police detained the protestors when they climbed the gate and barged into GHMC premises.

Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and some other leader staged a sit-in in front of the chamber of GHMC Commissioner. They alleged that the Commissioner Ronald Rose refused to accept their representation.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Anjan Kumar Yadav demanded that the government pay compensation to people affected by rains.

He said though several low-lying areas in and around the city were inundated due to rains during the last 10 days, the government has not provided any relief to the affected.

The Congress party demanded that the government immediately pay Rs 10,000 each to the poor families and workers.

It also demanded resignation of municipal administration minister K. T. Rama Rao for failing to come to the rescue of affected people.

