Congress suspends 5 Meghalaya MLAs for supporting BJP-backed govt

Shillong, Feb 14 The Congress' top leadership on Monday approved the state unit's proposal to suspend its remaining five MLAs who unilaterally extended their support to the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, while keeping the party's Central and state leaders in the dark.

Congress' Meghalaya President Vincent H. Pala, who had earlier recommended to the party high command the five legislators be suspended, informed the media of his recommendation's acceptance

Pala, the MP from the Shillong parliamentary constituency, said that the MLAs would be asked to explain why they joined the National People's Party-led MDA government, of which the BJP is an alliance partner.

"Along with the suspension order, show-cause notices would be served to them for their response, within 10 days, as to whether they would come out of the government or remain part of it," he said, adding that the party may reconsider its decision if the five MLAs pull out of the coalition.

Pala also said that the party is strongly against the MLAs' decision.

The five MLAs, led by legislature party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, had announced plans to join the NPP-led MDA government on February 8. The four other are Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, P.T. Sawkmie and Kimfa Marbaniang.

After their suspension, they held a closed-door meeting in Shillong on Monday but Lyngdoh has refused to divulge the details of the meeting.

"The five Congress MLAs have decided to support the MDA government for the development of Meghalaya," she had told the media earlier.

After 12 Congress MLAs led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma joined the Trinamool Congress on November 24 last year, the party's strength reduced to five in the 60 member assembly.

Before November 24, the Congress's main rival in the state was the NPP and with the Trinamool's entry into the northeastern state forced the Congress to come closer to the NPP for its survival.

The Bharatiya Janata Party with two MLAs and several other local parties are the partners of the MDA government headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is also the President of the NPP, which is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Assembly elections in Meghalaya are due in February-March next year.

