Congress to hold 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan from May 14

New Delhi, April 18 Congress will hold its brainstorming session 'Chintan Shivir', in Rajasthan likely from May 14, sources said on Monday.

The three-day event will have around 350 delegates, including state leaders.

Senior party leaders who met on Monday discussed the venue of the 'Chintan Shivir'.

The Congress wants to discuss its roadmap ahead after continuous poll debacles and the blueprint prepared by political strategist Prashant Kishor in coming days and come up with broad parameters during the 'Chintan Shivir'.

Kishor had presented a detailed roadmap for the party for the 2024 elections on Saturday.

After the presentation, party President Sonia Gandhi set up a committee to look into the suggestions.

"Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 election and Congress President has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week and after that a final decision will be taken," General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said.

Sources mentioned that Kishor said during the meeting said that the Congress must target up to 370 to 400 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543 for 2024 and work on alliances wherever the party was weak.

Sources also said that Kishor is likely to join the Congress formally soon.

