Congress to hold its 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh in February 2023

The 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress will be held in Chhattisgarh capital in the second half of February 2023, an official statement from Congress Steering Committee said on Sunday.

The announcement was made by the Steering Committee of the party at a meeting in New Delhi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge presided over the meeting, and the Committee unanimously resolved that the 85th Plenary Session of the Congress will be held in Raipur

The Committee also noted the overwhelming success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the broad participation of lakhs of people.

The Yatra listens to and speaks with people from all sections of society every day, especially youth, women, farmers and the working class, directly communicating its message of equality, fraternity and harmony, it said.

It is the same message that India's spiritual leaders and social reformers preached, the leaders of our freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi fought for, and our Constitution upholds, said the statement.

The Committee particularly appreciated the leadership of former President Rahul Gandhi for the success of the Yatra.

The Committee also thanked the party workers and leaders for their hard work supporting the Yatra.

It also called upon Congress leaders and workers to work with unity, faith, determination, and a sense of collective purpose, said the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

