Congress to take help of RTI Act to corner BJP in MP

Bhopal, March 2 The Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to use the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 as a tool to corner the BJP led state government and to strengthen its position ahead of the state Assembly polls to be held in 2023.

The party has decided to appoint RTI experts across all the 52 districts of the state, who will be entrusted with the task of digging out information related to the developmental projects initiated by the BJP government in various departments. A decision in his regard has been taken during a meeting held recently.

Congress leaders in the state say that through the RTI, the party will access the information of each project, wherein a huge corruption is involved. They argued that for the last 17 years of the BJP government, there has been a monopoly of the BJP leaders and workers, and now the Congress will bring out the corruption done by them during the period.

Senior Congress leader J.P. Dhanopia told , "RTI Act is a powerful weapon, which the UPA government had brought to empower the citizens of the country. The party has decided to use this powerful Act to expose the BJP. Party workers will access the information through RTI from different departments and will raise the issue in the public to expose the corruption."

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan always says that he will not spare those involved in corruption, but in reality he did nothing and in the last 17 years, people are fed up with huge corruption in the state. Being the Opposition, it is the duty of the Congress to bring out the reality before the people and we will do it," said K.K. Mishra, another senior Congress leader in the state.

Earlier, the Congress has started a door-to-door campaign called - 'Ghar Chalo, Ghar-Ghar Chalo' and a digital membership drive has been initiated in the leadership of the state Congress president Kamal Nath.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor