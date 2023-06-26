Congress will lose all four Lok Sabha seats next year: Anurag Thakur

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said just like the previous Lok Sabha elections, the Congress would lose all four Lok Sabha seats in next year's general elections as well.

Thakur said the Congress had lost all four seats in Himachal Pradesh the last time and in the elections before that and history will repeat in 2024.

"Congress lost four seats in Himachal Pradesh last time (2019) as well. The Congress lost all four seats in the elections before that. This time, too, it will lose all four seats. Lotus will bloom in Himachal," Thakur told ANI.

Thakur on Monday addressed the worker's conference under the Maha Public Relations Campaign or "Jan Sampark Abhiyan" in Una.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the former has served 140 crore Indians as a Pradhan Sevak.

"With his honesty and good governance, PM Modi has worked to move the nation forward. He has set new standards of good governance. Welfare schemes have been made for the poor because of which, 27 per cent of the poor could be lifted out of poverty," Thakur added.

He further said, "Around 4 crore houses have been constructed and 9.6 crore women got free cooking gas connections. 12 crore families have been benefitted from the "Nal se Jal" scheme. 12 crore toilets have been constructed. 60 crore people got free medical treatment upto 5 lakhs. Moreover, 80 crore Indians were with ration for two and a half years."

He said be it roads, highways, Railway or implementing public welfare schemes, the government under the leadership of PM Modi did in nine years what Congress could not do in 60 years, Thakur said.

Himachal Pradesh sends four Lok Sabha members from Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi.

Thakur is an MP from Hamirpur constituency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor