Continuing Rishra violence: Guv returning to Kolkata curtailing his G20-related schedule

Kolkata, April 4 In the wake of fresh violence that erupted near Rishra railway station in Hooghly, West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose curtailed his two-day programme in the state including his participation at a G20-related discussion at Darjeeling and return to Kolkata by Tuesday noon.

Although, the Raj Bhavan has not cited any specific reason behind the Governor's decision, sources said that from the sequence of events, it is clear that the continuing Rishra violence prompted the Governor to curtail his visit.

As per initial schedule, the Governor was supposed to return to Kolkata on April 6.

On April 2, several pockets in the Rishra area turned into virtual battlefields following clashes over the Ram Navami procession. Although the situation continued to remain tense in the area throughout the day, there were no reports of fresh clashes till late Monday evening. However, around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, the situation became tense near the Rishra railway station when a group of people started throwing large crude bombs at the railway gate near the station.

Although no fresh reports of clashes have been reported from the area since Tuesday morning, the situation is tense with a huge police contingent constantly patrolling the area. Senior officials of the Chandernagore City Police are frequenting the area to supervise the security arrangements.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the troubled pockets in the area and internet services continue to remain suspended. Most of the shops in the area are closed.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari has ridiculed Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee's political programme at the sea-resort of Digha in East Midnapore district on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the Monday night violence at Rishra happened eventhough no procession was being carried out there at that time. "This Govt has totally failed in maintaining Law & Order. Deployment of Central Armed Police Forces is the only solution to protect the peace-loving people of WB," Adhikari said in a Twitter message.

The Chief Minister has already sounded an alert on "possible" violence on April 6 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

