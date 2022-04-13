Contractor's death: Congress delegation meets K'taka Governor, demands Eshwarappa's arrest over 'abetment to suicide'

A Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the expulsion of state Minister KS Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over contractor Santosh Patil's death.

The Congress leaders demanded the Governor to direct the police to "take cognizance of the abetment to suicide of Santhosh Patil by KS Eshwarappa and his allies".

Notably, Patil who was a BJP leader and a contractor and had accused the Minister of corruption was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.

In a memorandum submitted to the Karnataka Governor, the Congress delegation alleged that the deceased had sent a message through the social media terming the Minister "directly responsible" for his death. The delegation enclosed a copy of the message in the memorandum.

"On April 12, he committed suicide in Shambhavi Hotel at Udupi after sending a message for his suicide through a Social Media stating that KS Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj is directly responsible for his death and for which he should be punished. Further, he appealed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Chief Minister and other senior leaders to help his wife and child. A copy of the said Whatsapp message is herewith enclosed for your kind consideration," read the memorandum.

The memorandum further demanded the registration of a criminal case punishable under Sec-306 of IPC and Sec-13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other provisions of law immediately.

The leaders also demanded the arrest of the Minister "in the interest of justice and equity".

Addressing the media after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said, "Delegation of Congress leaders had met the Governor of Karnataka and submitted a memorandum. Santosh K Patil was a civil contractor. He was also a BJP karyakarta. He belonged to Belagavi rural area. Minister Eashwarappa had instructed to complete the village road worth around Rs 4 crore. Since the Minister had instructed, Patil had finished the work."

"He completed the work by borrowing loans. But to issue the bill, they (KS Eshwarappa and his PAs) demanded a 40 per cent commission. He was fed up with roaming here and there. He also met KSE. He also wrote a letter to PM Modi and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, and also met BL Santosh," the Congress leader said.

Speaking to reporters Shivakumar said, "A corruption case should be registered against KS Eshwarappa given that he would seek 40 per cent commission from his own people, including contractor Santosh Patil."

"Governor told us that he will speak with the concerned authorities on the matter," he added.

Speaking to ANI, DK Shivakumar said, "We are protecting the Constitution and the contractors. The Minister has to be sacked and arrested immediately."

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has directed the police to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation into the matter.

"I have instructed the police officers to ensure a systematic, speedy, honest, and transparent investigation with assistance from the Forensic Lab," Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

