Control your legislator, Upendra Kushwaha tells Tejashwi

Patna, Jan 2 While the Grand Alliance government in Bihar nearly completes 5 months, the first major rift emerged on Monday when JD-U parliamentary board President Upendra Kushwaha asked Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, of the RJD, to control his MLA Sudhakar Singh.

Kushwaha also asked him to remember the era of the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi governments and how a man like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar redeemed the situation after he came to power. He also asked Tejashwi Yadav to control his MLA Sudhakar Singh or it would not turn out well for him.

Sudhakar Singh has been attacking Nitish Kumar ever since he resigned as Agriculture Minister. He recently compared Nitish Kumar to the Mahabharata's "Shikandi" which created outrage among the JD-U leaders.

"Tejashwi Yadav ji, please listen to the statement of one of your MLAs carefully and inform him about the importance of dignity while making the statement. He is using the word 'Shikandi' for that person who showed masculinity and managed to salvage from the creepy situation at a time when no one dared to speak anything against them (Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi)," Kushwaha said.

The JD-U leader, who is very close to Nitish Kumar, did not use the word 'Jungle Raj' in his series of tweets but still openly gave a strong statement on social media platforms.

"The statement of Sudhakar Singh has hurt crores of JD-U supporters who are associated with Nitish Kumar from the formation of Samata Party which later transformed into Janata Dal-United. You (Tejashwi Yadav) should inform Sudhakar Singh that Nitish Kumar will be remembered for taking Bihar out of a creepy situation," Kushwaha said.

"With the blessing of people, Nitish Kumar has made a record of becoming Chief Minister of Bihar for the highest number of times and if anyone is saying 'night guard' for such a big leaders, it is actually an insult to the people of Bihar. It will be better for you (Tejashwi Yadav) and for the alliance to stop making such a statement," Kushwaha said.

