Convene all-party meeting over law and order: Punjab Congress chief

Chandigarh, Dec 22 Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday demanded convening an all-party meeting over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

He also lashed out at the anti-national forces, which were trying to spoil the hard-earned peace in Punjab and trying to lure young and innocent people into violence.

In an informal conversation with reporters in Muktsar and Bathinda towns, Warring referred to a series of crimes and murders, which were taking place in Punjab at an alarming regularity. This, he said, had caused fear and panic among people.

He noted that a group of leading industrialists from Ludhiana had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exploring investment opportunities in that state as they were worried over deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

"We have been saying that you don't have any clue how to govern," Warring told the government, while suggesting convening of all-party meetings to discuss and deliberate on the matter. Otherwise, he warned, the "inexperienced and incompetent" AAP government will ruin Punjab.

To a question about Punjab being ranked as second best state in law and order after Gujarat in a survey conducted by a news magazine, the PCC president questioned its basis while pointing out repeated and regular incidents of murder and demands for ransom from people.

He also took a dig at the AAP government over owning up this survey when it had rejected the surveys about Punjab's education model, which was ranked best in the country under the Congress regime.

