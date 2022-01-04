Cooperative sector should enter all the domains: CM Bommai

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Jan 4 Those in cooperative institutions should strive for the welfare of farmers by functioning as cooperatives, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai suggested on Tuesday, adding that they should function with efficiency and transparency, and not try to become capitalists.

Participating in a function organised by Kalaburagi and Yadagiri District Cooperative Central Bank, Bommai said, "My government will extend full cooperation for the growth of the cooperative sector. Cooperative sector should enter all the domains."

"The cooperative sector has become an integral part of people's life in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It should happen in our state too. The kind of loans and other facilities offered by cooperative banks to common man is not available in scheduled banks. It is an entirely special sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Home Minister Amit Shah the Cooperative Minister with an objective to see the sector growing in all domains. Cooperative sector would see a revolution in the country soon," Bommai said.

Lauding the performance of DCC Bank, Bommai said that in the last one year, it has disbursed loans to 1.26 lakh farmers with a total amount of Rs 500 crore. It is commendable that the bank intends to disburse another Rs 500 crore to 1 lakh more farmers by the end of March, he said.

