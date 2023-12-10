Countries disappointed as US vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution

United Nations, Dec 10 After the US vetoed the UN Security Council draft resolution which sought an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, many countries expressed disappointment and regret over the Washington's act.

Expressing disappointment, China's permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun said: "We express great disappointment and regret that the draft has been vetoed by the US," Xinhua news agency reported.

"Two months of fighting had already caused an unprecedented amount of death and destruction and an immediate ceasefire is the overriding prerequisite," Zhang said.

Palestine's permanent observer to the UN, Riyad H. Mansour pointed out that it is beyond regrettable and disastrous that the Council was prevented from upholding its responsibility.

Mohamed Abushahab, deputy permanent representative of the United Arab Emirates to the UN, expressed his deep disappointment with its outcome. However, he noted that this disappointing outcome will not deter his country from continuing to implore Council members to act and bring the violence in Gaza to an end.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, said that "today will become one of the darkest days in the Middle East" as the US has once again blocked calls for a ceasefire.

Nicolas de Riviere, permanent representative of France to the UN, said that he voted in favour of the draft resolution, adding that France will continue to commit to fully mobilising the Council on all aspects of the crisis, whether it is security, humanitarian or political.

Ishikane Kimihiro, permanent representative of Japan to the UN, said his delegation voted in favour of the draft as the loss of all civilian life, whether Palestinian or Israeli, is tragic. He also expressed regret that the text had failed to be adopted.

On Friday, UN Security Council voted on a draft resolution drafted by the UAE and backed by about 100 countries, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in which 13 voted in favour, Britain abstained while the US voted against it.

