Country's opposition is 'issueless', says Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, March 29 With the Lok Sabha election just a year away, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) President Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday openly came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that no one in the opposition camp can challenge him.

Talking to media persons in Sasaram, Kushwaha said that the opposition leaders of the country have become issueless.

"The opposition leaders are divided in the country. They are issueless and are feeling uneasy.. The opposition have no option to challenge PM Modi in the country. We are not seeing any option who could challenge him ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

"Narendra Modi is leading by a big margin in terms of popularity in the country," he claimed.

