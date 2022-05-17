Coup attempt foiled in Mali

Bamako, May 17 A coup attempted by "a small group of anti-progressive Malian officers and non-commissioned officers" earlier this month was foiled, a spokesperson for the West African country said.

In a statement late Monday, the spokesperson, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, said the coup attempt took place on May 11-12, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The militia were supported by a Western state. The attempt was foiled thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of the defence and security forces of Mali," Maiga said and also condemned with "the utmost rigor" the attempted coup while saying that all appropriate measures are being deployed.

"Those arrested will be in the hands of justice," he, without mentioning the identity of the officers and non-commissioned officers involved.

After the coup on August 18, 2020, an 18-month political transition was launched in Mali on September 15, 2020, which expired on February 27 this year.

Since then, the transitional authorities have been negotiating an extension of this deadline with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

On April 21, the Malian transitional government announced the start of a 24-month transition process for organising free and transparent presidential elections.

