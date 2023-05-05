Court to indict Imran on May 10 in Toshakhana case

Islamabad, May 5 An Islamabad court will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, in which the deposed Prime Minister is accused of taking gifts in an illegal manner, media reports said.

Islamabad District and Sessions Court's Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar said on Friday that he would charge the PTI chief, as he ordered Khan to ensure his presence in his courtroom — after rejecting the latter's request to dismiss the case.

